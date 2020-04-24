Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tension has risen in Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, following a reported clash between the people of the community and Hausas in the town.

Trouble was said to have started over alleged stabbing to death of an indigene who was said to have had argument with some suspected Fulani boys who just arrived the community.

Consequently, there was heavy traffic build up which stalled vehicular movement for more than two hours on the busy Benin-Auchi-Lokoja road.

Several trucks parked along the road were reportedly destroyed while houses were allegedly destroyed and torched.

It was gathered that normalcy was restored by policemen who were mobilized to the troubled community.

“It took us two hours to find our way out of the community; we saw a massive deployment of policemen before we could move; several trucks packed along the road were destroyed and some houses were also torched before the police came,” a commuter said‎.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, while confirming the clash said calm had returned to the community.

“Our focus was to restore normalcy; you know the incident happened in the area close to the highway and that created a gridlock but we were able to clear the road for free flow of traffic; we are still investigating and I am expecting report from the DPO. But the area is calm now,”‎ the commissioner said.