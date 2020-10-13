Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Tension and fear could best express the present situation in Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State as suspected Fulani herdsmen had returned to ravage the community.

This is coming four years after the famous Nimbo massacre when Fulani herdsmen attacked the community, killed many people and burnt many houses and farm lands.

People of the largely agrarian community are now afraid to go to their farms as the herdsmen were said to have entered their farm lands with their cows, destroyed their crops and even set ablaze farm settlements at Efu-Ozara and Ugwu-Iga all in Ukpabi Nimbo.

The herders whose actions have caused panic were said to have also destroyed crops at Ezi Ani in Nsukka Local Government of the state.