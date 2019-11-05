Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State are presently at daggers drawn with herdsmen that invaded their community penultimate week.

A source from the community who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that the herdsmen who inflicted machete cuts on some farmers and hunters from the community recently during a brawl had returned boasting that nobody could send them away again.

According to the source, the herdsmen who initially took refuge in a neighbouring community (Orogwe) when they were chased away during their skirmishes with Amakohia – Ubi community, returned over the weekend settling at Umunjam village.

“They went to Orogwe community after we drove them away; the community fought them and they ran back to Amakohia, now they are saying they are going nowhere but we are ready for them too,” the source said.

It would be recalled that Amakohia – Ubi were recently attacked by the herdsmen, inflicting machete cuts on some indigenes of the community after they claim their cow was killed by some youths from the community.

But the hunter, Eze Anorue who was alleged to have been amputated by the herdsmen while returning from the farm with his wife claimed the herdsmen started the quarrel as they destroyed crops in their farms.