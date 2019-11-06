Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is tension in Amakohia -Ubi community of Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, over the rumours of planned returned of herdsmen to the area.

The community has been at daggers drawn with herdsmen who invaded their community penultimate week.

The community has vowed to resist the herders who they had chased away to return to the community.

A community leader Nweke ,told Daily Sun that the herdsmen who inflicted machete cuts on some farmers and hunters from the community recently during a brawl were returning gradually, boasting that nobody wold succeed in sending them away this time around.

According to Nweke, the herdsmen who initially took refuge in a neighbouring community, Orogwe, when they were chased away by community have started returning over the weekend settling at a nearby Umunjam village.

“They went to Orogwe community after we drove them away, the community fought them and they ran back to Amakohia, now they are saying they are going no where, but we are ready for them and we will resist them with everything in our disposal ..

“This is our community, we don’t want them and they can’t force themselves on us .”

Amakohia – Ubi community was recently attacked by herdsmen , inflicting machete cuts on some indigenes.

The herders had claimed that their cows were killed by some youths from the community.