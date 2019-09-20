Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute changes, the Imo State election tribunal will deliver judgement on case challenging the victory of Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the governorship election in the state, in Abuja on Saturday.

The tribunal which relocated to Abuja a few weeks after its brief sitting in Owerri received and entertained several petitions, and would deliver judgement on Saturday at FCT High Court, Jabi, Abuja.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Uche Nwosu had approached the tribunal to cancel the election on the grounds that the declared winner did not meet the mandatory 25 percent in two third of the local government areas in the state.

On his side, Senator Hope Uzodimma, approached the tribunal and asked that he be declare him the rightful winner of the election, based on non-inclusion of results from 366 polling booths out of the INEC approved 388 booths in the state.

The contenders are optimistic that the tribunal had done justice to their petitions and the judgement would go their way.

Meanwhile, a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, by the media adviser to Senator Uzodimna, Toni Nnawugo, indicated that parties concerned had mobilised their supporters to Abuja ahead of the judgement on Saturday.

He urged the supporters of Senator Uzodimna, to be calm and law-abiding, reassuring them that justice would not only be done but would be seen to have been done.