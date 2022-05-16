From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in parts of Asaba, Delta State, earlier on Monday as persons believed to be adherents of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attempted to enforce the sit at home order.

Schools in areas considered as a base for the secessionist elements including Okwe, Bonsaac, Oko, Akwuebulu Oduke and Osadenis, were said to have been shut down by the enforcers who forced pupils and students back home.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The popular Ogbogonogo Market did not open for business until about 12 noon as shop owners milled around but did not open for business for fear of the unknown.

Some parents in the affected areas lamented that they were called by teachers to come and pick up their children from school.

“They said the people (IPOB) enter basic school and asked the pupils to go home, no single pupil received lectures in the school today, ” a source said.

It was also gathered that unknown gunmen were shooting indiscriminately at Bonsaac which allegedly led to the death of one person thereby heightening the tension in the capital city.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, the state government has security agencies to deal with anyone caught trying to enforce the sit at home order in Asaba

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A statement issued late Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, assured residents of the government’s commitment to guarantee their safety.

Also, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe said he was not aware of the killing.

Edafe said the command had drafted personnel to all nooks and crannies of the state to provide security to the people.

He urged the residents to go about their normal business and disregard the sit-at-home order by the proscribed IPOB, insisting that police were in total control of the situation.