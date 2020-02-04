Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

There is tension in parts of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State as Hausa and Jukun people clash allegedly over land issues.

A police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said that it was only a mild misunderstanding between a few people and the situation had been brought under control.

“This thing is not as serious as people are trying to make it look. Yes, there was some misunderstanding between some people and there was a fight that resulted in minor injuries. No property or life was lost and the situation has been brought under control. There is no cause for alarm at all,” the police spokesman said.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the trouble started when a group of Jukun youths attempted to pull down a building being erected by a Hausa man on a plot of land he purchased at Wappan Naku area in the town.

Hausa youths are said to have resisted the move and the situation turned into a clash between the two groups but the timely intervention of elders from both sides brought the situation under control.

A witness, Mallam Dauda Bala, told our reporter that the misunderstanding between the youths was controlled following a quick intervention of elders of Jukun and Hausa as well the Wukari traditional council.

He said the Hausa man who was stopped from erecting the building was allowed to continue building.

Dauda Bala said that soldiers and police were already on ground in the area to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said that some of the residents were already fleeing for fear of further escalating of the tense situation.