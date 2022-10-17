There is palpable tension and apprehension in Ebonyi State, following the abduction of the Labour Party Senatorial candidate for the southern district, Linus Okorie.

The former House of Representatives member was on his way to his house in Abakaliki on Sunday morning, when gunmen suspected to be men of the state-sponsored Ebubeagu Security outfit, allegedly double-crossed his vehicle and took him hostage.

The police were yet to react to the incident but the attack has received total condemnation from the public.

His wife, Lilian, made a short video on Facebook on Sunday begging the abductors of her husband to release him unharmed.

But a statement by Dr. David Ogbonna, spokesman of the politician’s campaign outfit, Caring Heart, said available information confirmed that he had been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.

He alleged that the motive of Okorie’s abductors was to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi River.

Ogbonna stated that Okorie’s phones were currently with the team commander of his abductors.

He stated: “A professional tracking done on his lines reviewed “Ogoja Road, near Police Headquarters”, as his current location. The second line showed “Ebun-Nwana, Edda.

“We’re believing that his abductors may have kept his half-dead body at old Government house where the previous actions of the indicted militia group usually take place.

“It’s also alleged that from tomorrow, and days ahead, all Hon. Linus boys and supporters will be hunted down and made to face similar situation.

“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Hon. Linus out and alive from his abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil to face the wrath of the law.”

He implored Okorie’s supporters, Caring Heart members, and friends of the ex-lawmaker not to give into unlawful acts but allow the security men do their professional jobs.

Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019, is a major challenger to Governor David Umahi in the February, 2023 senatorial poll.