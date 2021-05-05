From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Thousands of adherents of Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Wednesday, vandalised property especially glasses and doors at the Bishop’s Court, residence of Bishop Callistus Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese.

The aggrieved adherents of the fiery priest had stormed Igbo Eze Street, Independence Layout house to demand the whereabouts of Mbaka.

There was heavy presence of joint security forces of the army, police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Services.

They alleged that the Bishop had invited Mbaka for a meeting for 10am yesterday and they had neither seen nor spoken with him since then.

The protesters further claimed that the bishop may have handed the priest to unnamed security agents.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya has since denied that Fr. Mbaka was in their custody.

Meanwhile, the protesters at about 2:30pm marched to the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu North.