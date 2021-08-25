From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has rejected the appointment of Johnson Odibo by Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as chairman of the organisation in Switzerland.

Governor Obaseki, had on August 4 inaugurated a committee for the establishment of an agency to look into the affairs of Edo indigenes living outside the country with Odibu nominated as head.

Those inaugurated were Adesuwa Uwaifo for Tanzania; Chris Osarumwense, Loretta Ogoro-Okor, UK and Soni Irabor, Dr. Johnson Odibo, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Switzerland; Prof Isa Odidi, Canada and Isaac Ebewele.

But, Amowie Oreoghene, in statement, yesterday, claimed to be the authentic President of NIDO in Switzerland.

“The Federal and Edo governments should desist from dealing with the group of people or persons claiming to be the chairman of Nido Switzerland. The legitimate and duly elected Chairman and President of Nido Switzerland is the person of Mr. Amowie Oreoghene. NIDO Switzerland declines every responsibility for any harm done by these people. Edo people in Diaspora Switzerland will not allow an impostor to be in Diaspora Committee Agency that was recently inaugurated in Edo State.”