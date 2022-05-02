From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Ward Congresses Electoral Committee of the PDP has cancelled the exercise following its failure to produce the original result sheets for the congresses.

Chairman of the committee, Jibrin Ahmed, at a press briefing at the party’s state secretariat in Udoka Estate, Awka, said the cancellation became necessary because his team could not produce the result sheets.

The congresses were supposed to have been held on Saturday across the 326 wards in the state but the absence of the committee members at the party’s secretariat stalled the exercise.

It was gathered that the committee had instructed the National Assembly aspirants and others to assemble at the party’s office for briefing yesterday before the ward congresses, but it only came with the photocopies of the results sheets.

Angered by that, the party stakeholders insisted that the panel must produce the original result sheets before any other activity would take place. They suspected that the committee was plotting to play foul. The party stalwarts made it clear that the process must be fair and transparent.