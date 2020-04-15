Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tension is brewing in Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State as policemen enforcing COVID-19 lockdown order in the area allegedly attacked one Mr Mokwe Henry with a rifle and busted two of his tyres.

Mokwe, in a video which streamed live on Facebook, alleged that the policemen had attacked him and busted the tyres of his car for his refusal to bribe them before he could be allowed to pass through.

In the video which also showed some of the police officers at the scene, the victim narrated that he was driving to a nearby bank in the area to withdraw money which he would use to buy food while observing the lockdown order by the state government.

“I was going to the bank to collect money. As I am telling you now, the police, all of them are here. The man has already shot my two tyres. And they are saying that I neglected the command the government has given.

“But as you can see within this area now, you can see the people watching. Is there anything showing that there is no movement in this particular place? This is market and it is full,” he said while pointing his camera on other road users and the market.

Mokwe said that he stayed put in his car and locked the doors because the policemen had threatened to kill him. He said that the video was to alert the police authorities and the public on the ugly situation in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, while reacting to the development, said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, was “deeply saddened by the alleged incident.”

“The Commissioner of Police is deeply saddened by the alleged incident and has ordered for discreet investigation into the matter,” Haruna said.