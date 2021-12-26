From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The alleged Christmas eve invasion of Akpawfu Community in Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu by security agents believed to be soldiers has thrown the community into tension and fear.

The soldiers, according to the natives, stormed the community at about midnight on Friday and allegedly raided Agudene village, shooting sporadically and forcing the villagers to scamper for safety.

This would be about the second time Akpawfu community was being invaded by soldiers this year, causing the people to flee their homes.

More disturbing about the current raid was that while the villagers and the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Christopher Nnamani alleged that the invasion was by soldiers who they claimed were still in their village yesterday morning, the Army said it was not aware of such operations.

The Spokesman of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Abubakar Abdullahi told newsmen that he has no brief of any such operation in the said community.

But some villagers who pleaded anonymity due to fear told newsmen that their people had ran away from the village for the safety.

One of them who called earlier in the morning said: “This is happening in my own village, Agudene Akpawfu. We don’t know what we have done to these people. One of the boys they went to his house was brutally beaten up, we are not sure if he will survive it.

“They are still here up to this morning. As I speak to you I am in hiding. People have run away for fear of their lives.”

Also, the traditional ruler of Akpawfu Community, Igwe Nnamani told newsmen that he had reported the raid to the Divisional Police Officer in the area and he promised to get back to him.

He disclosed that some villagers have already been reported missing, adding that he had sent people to the village to get a clearer picture of what was happening.

He said: “The situation is not very clear yet and my house is far from Agudene. I have sent my people there and will be in a better position to talk if you can call or come to my palace in the evening.”

Another villager, who gave his name simply as Ikechukwu said: “I don’t know why this invasion of our village is continuing without anyone speaking for us, even the government seems to be looking the other way. What exactly did we do?

“I am not against going after any criminal if he or she is in our village, but the act of putting the lives of our people especially the aged in danger with this sporadic shootings, intimidation of the people is really bad and I hope our state government will come to our rescue.

“The other time the soldiers raided this place, I heard in the news where they were denying it, I am sure the army will still deny this one. See how they ruined our Christmas celebration today.”