From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At least five communities in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State was yesterday besieged by heavily armed military personel who stormed the agrarian community with their armoured vehicles and military helicopter, shooting sporadically as they move around villages.

An eye witness who disclosed this to our correspondent said that the military men entered the communities on Wednesday at about 5 30 pm actually in search of the Indigenous People of Biafra”s (IPOB) local security outfit, the Eastern Security Network( ESN).

The sporadic gunshots according to the source, caused some buildings in the area to go up in flames while the indigenes scampered for safety.

However,our source revealed that air strikes from the military also shattered the camps of the ESN.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the ongoing military onslaught in Orlu.

In a statement yesterday by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, it called on international communities to intervene and save the people of Orlu from what he described as “genocidal onslaught”.

The statement reads “MASSOB is surprised that men of Nigeria military can exhibit these high skill of both land and aerial combatant in a peaceful city like Orlu.

“Nigerians are blaming their government that their military personnel are not equipped in engaging the Boko Haram, Arewa bandits and Fulani heardsmen ravaging the entire nation but these genocidal military operation of Nigeria government has proved that Nigeria military is equipped for systematic elimination of the people of Biafra.

“MASSOB calls upon the international communities and people oriented Human Right organizations to intervene on the ongoing genocidal onslaught against the people of Biafra.”