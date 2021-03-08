From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Crisis is imminent in Ibaa Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, following the alleged killing of over three persons in the community by gunmen suspected to be members of the Ibaa Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ISPAC.

Daily Sun gathered that some members of the ISPAC had invaded the community at the weekend, killing three persons, despite ban on the activities of OSPAC in the LGA by the council chairman, Tom Aliezi.

A community source, who did not want to be mentioned alleged that the three persons were killed in the community by ISPAC, adding that over three other persons have been missing since the incident.

The source called on the state government to intervene in the matter, noting that the community might not be able to resettle, if another round of crisis erupts in Ibaa.

The source further alleged that some prominent natives of Ibaa community were abetting and aiding the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said: “As it stands now, youths of the community are living in fear. These OSPAC boys that were banned from operate came into the community last week and killed over three boys. They killed Mr. Henry Madume and Mr. Diamond and four others. As it is now there is fear in the community.

“If government does not intervene now, there will be another round of crisis in the community. Even the security people in the community have been compromised. We don’t have confidence in them”.

Meanwhile, Secretary of ISPAC in Ibaa, Aleru Livingstone, has denied involvement in the development, adding that it was as a result of cult war.