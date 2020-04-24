Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The age-long communal war over a piece of land between Allah/Onugwa and Odekpe communities in Anambra West council area of Anambra State took another dimension yesterday as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the council area and two of his men were reportedly abducted by suspected warlords at Odekpe community.

The DPO had led a team of police officers to the two warring communities to restore peace following the renewed hostilities that claimed seven lives from both communities.

While Allah/Onugwa people said that four persons were killed on their side with 150 buildings destroyed, Odekpe claimed that three of their members were killed and three buildings touched.