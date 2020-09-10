There is tension among residents of communities along the shores of River Niger in Delta State as water level continues to rise.

The rise in water level has been exacerbated by a sustained downpour in the last few days in the coastal areas, heightening fears of excessive flooding in the coming days.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency has already predicted heavy flooding in coastal states including Delta, and has urged residents in low land areas to relocate to safer places.

Reacting to fears among residents in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, chairman of the council, Juan Governor urged the residents to urgently relocate

The council chairman who spoke in Aboh during a meeting with Ndokwa East Elders Forum and Councilors, said indigenes should not wait for the last minute before making moves.

He tasked councilors to sensitise people in their various wards to avoid being cut off by the flood thereby making the task of evacuation difficult for the State Emergency Relief Agency (SEMA).

The governor said a quick response would ensure their safety, stating that SEMA may delay in the rescue mission as they have a broad area to evacuate people from throughout the state.

The councilor representing Ward 04, Tony Azuka, said they would do their best to sensitise the people.

Investigation revealed that most communities in the locality, especially Abala, Utchi and Onyia, are always cut off by flood during rainy season.