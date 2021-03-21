From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Tension is brewing in Ogboji community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State following a protest staged by the youths of the community
over the imposition of a caretaker committee on the town by the state government.
The youths who carried placards with various inscriptions said that the existing caretaker committee led by Mr Marcelinus Emechebe still has a validity period of a few months.
The angry youths led by their president, Chukwuweike Okeke, made it clear that they would not accept the new caretaker imposed on them by the government, declaring that the action didn’t reflect their wish.
To drive home their demand, they pronounced nine out of the 11 elders listed as the members of the caretaker committee excommunicated in the community.
The protesting youths took their protest to the pal- ace of their traditional ruler, Igwe Festus Iyioku, where they narrated the reason for their anger. The monarch told them that he was not consulted before the new CTC was constituted.
Leave a Reply