From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Anxiety and tension enveloped the police force headquarters in Abuja, yesterdays, over speculations of the appointment of a new Inspectors General of Police(IGP) by President Muhamadu Buhari, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

Adamu, whose tenure expired on Monday, February1, after the mandatory 35 years in service and attaining the age of sixty, was appointed two years ago.

But yesterday, the rumour of a new IGP reigned over the police headquarters, a trend that started last week.

“It does not seem like the incumbent IGP is ready to leave office,” s source at the force heardquarters told daily Sun.

“Adamu, reported for work yesterday and today and remained in office until at about 3 o’clock when he left for the Mnamzi Azikiwe International airport to receive president Muhamamadu Buhari, who is expected back from Kastina state alongside other security chefs.”

It was however gathered that with the return of the President to Abuja from Katsina, a new IGP may be announced today.

At the Force Headquarters some personnel were seen glued to their television sets in offices to hear the breaking news of a new IGP.