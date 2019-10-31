Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was tension and confusion in Onitsha, Anambra State following another fuel tanker that fell on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

It was gathered that the tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell into a ditch along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway by Chipex Filling station and started spilling its content.

When the news filtered, air residents and traders started running helter-skelter for fear of the unknown.

At Ochanja market where the previous fire incident wreaked havoc, the traders hurriedly closed their shops in fear as people were running for safety in case of another fire.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the fall of the tanker said police patrol teams had cordoned off the area and the Fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent any fire incident.

“The PMS is spilling at the time of making this report. It is highly advisable you alert residents of the area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster,” Mohammed warned.