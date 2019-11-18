Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Members of staff of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti are panicked by unconfirmed reports that the management of the institution is allegedly making secret moves to sack about 500 of its staff.

The staff to be supposedly culled are those who were employed during the tenure of EKSU’s immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele, according to multiple sources.

Some professors promoted during Bandele’s tenure might be demoted over allegations that academic due process was not strictly adhered to in obtaining their elevations, sources say.

An anonymous source who might be affected in the rumoured sacks said the new management, headed by Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof Bamitale Omole, has consistently complained about an overbloated workforce at the university, and has pushed for prompt action to be taken to address it.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), EKSU chapter, had in September threatened to embark on a strike action, demanding back payment for owed salaries and other benefits.

ASUU Chairman Dr Kayode Arogundade, disclosed that the monthly wage bill of the university had increased from N380 million to over N502 million, while the monthly subvention from government stood at N260 million, leaving the university to grapple hard to make up for the N262 million shortfall internally.

“Yes, it was true, the management will soon issue out sack letters to over 500 staff because of complaints that the university was overstaffed,” the source, employed as an academic staff, said.

“We have been notified that anytime from now the letters of disengagement will be distributed and this has been creating panic and tension in the university.”

Daily Sun has learnt that lecturers who circumvented academic due process to earn their professorial titles and other positions are likely to be demoted.

Debunking the allegations, however, EKSU Public Relations Officer Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said the management has no plan to sack or demote any worker.

“There is no tension on campus over sack issue,” he assured. “I am on campus as I speak with you. The university is peaceful and I am not aware of any such plan.”