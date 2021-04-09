From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Residents of Eziukwu/Ama Ogbonna, Overall area of Aba town, Abia State, have fled their homes as men of the Police Rapid Response Team (RRS), opened fire early yesterday morning, killing one person and destroying several vehicles, including commercial tricycles.

They were said to be retaliating the beating up of one of their men whose car got involved in a crash with a Keke operator.

Eyewitnesses, including female residents and bus drivers whose vehicles got smashed, even with passengers, lamented the way the police, whom they said were of the SARS, swooped on them, shooting heavily in all directions and destroying vehicles.

Daily Sun gathered that though there were rumours of attack on a close by Police Area Command headquarters along Hospital/Eziukwu road, no such attack was made nor any one seen challenging the policemen that carried out the shooting and destruction in Ama Ogbonna within the Presbyterian Church, No 1 Azikiwe Road, area.

As at the time of this report, it was unclear the reason for the shooting but tension engulfed the town.