Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was palpable tension in Aba, Abia state yesterday as a policeman

shot and killed an Abia revenue taskforce official and wounding

another. This is the fifth person that would be killed by the police

in the state in the past couple of months.

It was gathered that some Abia revenue taskforce had officials visited

a fast food outlet located within the Bata junction axis of the

commercial city, but had misunderstanding with some of the staff of

the outlet which led to the revenue workers taking away one of the

company’s buses.

According to an eye witness, when policemen on duty in the company

were alerted of the development, they were said to have gone after the

revenue officials and on seeing them, one of the policemen started

shooting sporadically.

Bullets from the gun of the policeman, whose name could not be

immediately ascertained by the time of this report, hit and killed

instantly one of the revenue taskforce members identified as Ifeanyi

Kalu while another was seriously injured.