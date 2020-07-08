Okey Sampson, Umuahia
There was palpable tension in Aba, Abia state yesterday as a policeman
shot and killed an Abia revenue taskforce official and wounding
another. This is the fifth person that would be killed by the police
in the state in the past couple of months.
It was gathered that some Abia revenue taskforce had officials visited
a fast food outlet located within the Bata junction axis of the
commercial city, but had misunderstanding with some of the staff of
the outlet which led to the revenue workers taking away one of the
company’s buses.
According to an eye witness, when policemen on duty in the company
were alerted of the development, they were said to have gone after the
revenue officials and on seeing them, one of the policemen started
shooting sporadically.
Bullets from the gun of the policeman, whose name could not be
immediately ascertained by the time of this report, hit and killed
instantly one of the revenue taskforce members identified as Ifeanyi
Kalu while another was seriously injured.
