From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was palpable tension in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, following an alleged attack by hoodlums on drivers, passengers and residents around the Area 1 in Garki. The hoodlums were said to have gone berserk and attacked vehicles using dangerous weapons around Area 1 and Area 3 axis in the nations capital.

The action of the hoodlums which was contained in a WhatsApp message circulated to individuals and groups, sent fears to residents especially those who have their businesses and children schooling in the area.

But the FCT police command described what happened as “brief unrest”, at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), camp in Durumi, and warned rumors mongers to stop peddling fake news.

Acting public relations officer for the command Oduniyi Omotayo said the police has since restored law and order to the area.

