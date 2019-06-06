Molly Kilete, Abuja

There is palpable tension in Orozo, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over fears of an attack on the village by Fulani herdsmen.

Already the FCT police command has deployed plain-clothes and mobile police personnel and intensified patrol on the entire area.

The Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG), has also deployed soldiers to the area to restore law and order.

Orozo, which houses the Federal Treasury Academy (FTA), and the Federal Technical College (FTC), among other federal government agencies, came under attack during the Eid celebrations after some Fulani herdsmen were said to have invaded the village on a reprisal attack.

It was gathered that some few months ago, the villagers arrested a notorious criminal terrorising the village and killed him in the process unknown to them that he was a Fulani man.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident which had long been forgotten resurfaced during the Eid celebrations when some group of Fulani allegedly invaded the village to avenge the killing of one of their kinsmen.

In the pandemonium that ensued, residents of the village fled the town and took refuge in nearby Army Post Service Estate at Kurudu and Navy Post Service Estate, Karshi, while others ran to the Mogadishu Cantonment and other barracks in Abuja.

In the pandemonium that ensued, the FCT police commissioner immediately deployed police personnel and patrol team to the town.

The deployment was quickly followed by soldiers from the Army Headquarters Garrison who took strategic positions around the market area and mounted several security checkpoints to restore law and order.

A visit to the area by our correspondent showed that normalcy was gradually returning to the town as some residents who vacated the area were beginning to return home.

Patrol has also been intensified in the area as both the military and police have mounted snap checkpoints to arrests the criminals.

It was gathered that some persons had been arrested and taken into custody and made useful statement to the police.

Police sources told our correspondent that some locations in the area had been identified to be the den for kidnappers and other criminals.

The police source who did not want to be mentioned said the security agencies had been carrying out a raid on the area which is mostly forested.

When contacted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the situation had been brought under control and assured residents of their protection and safety.

The commissioner who said the police had intensified patrol of the area, called on residents to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses.

“Everything is under control in the area; it is our responsibility to ensure that nothing happens, and I am assuring resident of their security and that they should go about their lawful duties without fear of being attacked.”

Also when contacted, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations in charge of the Army Headquarters Garrison, Colonel Ochagwuba, who confirmed the deployment of soldiers to the village, said the soldiers were there for internal security duties to support the police.

He said: “Troops have been at Orozo for routine deployment for internal security duties for some time now. The deployment was only enhanced as a matter of routine, in support of the police. Nothing unusual! For instance, there are troops on internal security duties at various places in and around the FCT as a matter of routine in support of the police for example on Nyanya – Jikwoyi – Karshi road and Nyanya – Mararaba – Keffi road,” Ochagwuba said.