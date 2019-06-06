Molly Kilete, Abuja

There is palpable tension in Orozo, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over fears of attack on the village by Fulani herdsmen.

Already, the FCT Police Command has deployed plain clothes and mobile police personnel and intensified patrol on the entire area.

The Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG) has also deployed soldiers to the area to restore law and order.

Orozo, which houses the Federal Treasury Academy (FTA) and the Federal Technical College (FTC), among other Federal Government agencies, came under attack during the Eid celebrations after some herdsmen were said to have invaded the village on a reprisal.

It was gathered that few months ago, the villagers arrested a notorious criminal terrorising the village and killed him, not knowing that the criminal was a Fulani man.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which had been forgotten, resurfaced during the Eid celebrations when some group of Fulani allegedly invaded the village to avenge the killing of their kinsman.

In the pandemonium that ensued, residents of the village fled and took refuge in nearby Army Post Service Estate at Kurudu and Navy Post Service Estate, Karshi. Others ran to the Mogadishu cantonment and other barracks in Abuja.

Consequently, the FCT police commissioner immediately deployed personnel and patrol team to the town. The deployment was quickly followed by soldiers from the army headquarters, who took strategic positions around the market area, mounted several security checkpoints to restore law and order.

A visit to the area by Daily Sun showed that normalcy was gradually returning to the town as some residents, who vacated the area were beginning to return home.

It was gathered that some persons have been arrested and taken into custody and were making useful statement to the police.

When contacted, the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said the situation has been brought under control and assured residents of their protection and safety.

Also, when contacted, the assistant director army public relations in charge of the AHQG, Col. Ochagwuba, confirmed the deployment of soldiers to the village. He said the soldiers were there for internal security duties to support the police.

He said: “Troops have been at Orozo for routine deployment for internal security duties for some time now. The deployment was only enhanced as a matter of routine, in support of the police. There is nothing unusual.”