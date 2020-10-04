Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



There was palpable tension in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday as thugs took over the streets of the town and shot sporadically for several hours.

The thugs who were suspected to be working for some politicians in the state also brandished various weapons including axes, cutllasses and charms.

Many christians who were on there way to Churches had to turn back home as many of the streets were blocked by the thugs.

Also, many passers-by scampered for safety during the fracas, just as residents of the affected areas locked themselves inside for fear of being victims of stray bullets.

It was alleged that the thugs were working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, it was learnt that the crisis was a reprisal attack by suspected APC thugs following an attack on their members at Ijomu/Obanla areas of the state capital by PDP thugs on Saturday night.

According to a source, policemen who were drafted from A-Division Police Station which was few meters from the scene of the crisis could not stop the thugs who were said to be heavily armed.

The governorship election in the state will hold on Saturday and the violent crisis in many parts of the state is already causing apprehension.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who said the police are already investigating the matter assured that police are on top of all challenges that may occur before and during the Saturday’s election.

He warned hoodlums to steer clear of the state as there will not be hidden place for them.