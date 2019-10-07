Joe Effiong, Uyo

Nkek community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is on edge following the death of Lucky Christopher Udoakpan allegedly killed by herdsmen.

The chairman of the council, Mr. Uko Idiong, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said Udoakpan was killed on Friday when he went to weed his farm. He said the deceased was in his farm when some herdsmen entered and insisted on feeding their cattle with his crops, which led to a quarrel.

Idiong said the herders pulled out machetes and inflicted cuts on the deceased leading to his death.

“The incident happened in Nkek village. Nkek village is in ward 3 in Southern Ukanafun, Ukanafun Local Government Area. Youths of the village called to inform me of the incident and I quickly went there with the House of Assembly member, Hon. Charity Ido, to inspect the scene.

“But before I went there, I had to call my police officer, Edet Offiong, who was ahead of me. The police saw the body and took it to compound of one of the chiefs in the village. So, I told them to wait till I arrive.

“I directed that the body should be deposited in the mortuary that same day. It is regrettable and sad that the man died leaving behind his newborn baby, a young wife and aged mother. I told my DPO that they should look for the herdsmen who killed the man. But the police reported back to me, saying they could not find them as not even the footprints of the herdsmen or the cows were seen,” the council chairman explained.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident. “The police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing. This is the second incident of herdsmen killing the locals in the past two months. In August, a native of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state was equally killed in his farm by herders,” he said.