From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 53-old man, Tagbo Okoye has been reportedly killed in his farm at Omor Community in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State.

Okoye was said to have been killed by two suspected young men from Anaku a neigbouring community for alleged sacrifice to a deity in the community known as ‘Ekwensu’.

The cousin brother to the deceased Mr. Johnson Ifejika who spoke to Daily Sun said that his killers cut-off his head, penis, heart, ankle and hands before they buried him in a shallow grave.

According to him, “my brother who was a widower was declared missing on January 10, 2022 after he went to farm to harvest cassava at about 8am and did not return. The matter was reported to the police and we organized a search party who moved to the farm in search of him till night we returned home to no avail.

“We continued the search with the security agents till yesterday when we saw a shallow grave and his corpse was exhumed with his vital organs missing. It was an indication that he was killed for Anaku deity sacrifice which is done every year.

“We learnt that the two names of alleged killers have been given to police by the community leaders but they are yet to be arrested” Ifejika stated.

The Chairman of Ayamelum LGA Mr. Benjamin Anyavulu Onyeabor who confirmed the incident said that he made effort to calm the situation by holding back the youths of Omor for reprisal attack.

He said that he was called on phone at the 12 midnight two days ago of the missing man and he was later exhumed from the grave where he was buried by the killers from Anaku whom he said have been identified.

“I want to say that the DPO in Anaku division has failed in his duty and should be sacked or removed from the area. Since yesterday the names of the killers were submitted to the DPO he refused to arrest them and prosecute them according to the law.

“There is calmness in the area as security operatives comprising police, army and DSS have been stationed in the area to maintain law and order

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said that the corpse has been exhumed deposited at morgue for autopsy.

He said that the cause of the death of the man has not been ascertained as investigation was on to know actual the cause of his killing.

“Yes, our Divisonal Police station in Anaku discovered a corpse of a man in farm at Omor. For now we cannot ascertain the cause of the his death but his corpse has been deposited at morgue for onward autopsy. We are calling on the people of the community to volunteer information that will be helpful to the police in the cause of our investigation.

“The place is calm as police command has drafted some policemen to the area to maintain law and order” Ikenga stated.

It would be recalled that in May last year four young men from Omor community were abducted and allegedly killed as sacrifice for the deity in Anaku community.