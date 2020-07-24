Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was tension in Ogidi Community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra when a suspect died while trying to run away from police arrest in his compound.

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Chike Okoye jumped from his fence to invade police arrest but injured and later died in the hospital.

Source said that the death of the suspect angered some youths who took to the streets in protest and carried the corpse to the palace of Igwe Alex Onyido for intervention.

The youths marched along the streets but were stopped by police who mobilized to stopped them from rampaging and destroying property.

The source also said that youths were dispersed by police while the corpse was taken to Iyi-Enu hospital morgue.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi Igwe Onyido who confirmed the incident called on the people to remain calm and allow the police to do their job.

A police officer at the scene who doesn’t want to be named said that the police who were investigating a matter came to invite the suspect but on sighting police he ran away and scaled the fence.

“On sighting police he ran and jumped through his fence and fell on the other side of house where he was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital where he died” he said.

However, the incident happened in the wake of the Community ‘Nwafor’ festival to mark the end of planting season.