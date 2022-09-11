From Nwimo Chukwudike, Awka

The Anambra State government has banned Chief Austin Ndigwe from parading himself as the traditional ruler of Awka kingdom.

The ban was contained in a statement issued on behalf of Governor Chukwuma Soludo by the state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu.

According to the statement, Ndigwe was warned to desist from portraying himself as monarch or risk sanctions and other consequences.

It said: “Austin Ndigwe is not the recognised traditional ruler of Awka and should henceforth desist from parading and portraying himself as the traditional ruler of Awka or attempting to usurp the rights of the legitimate and duly recognised traditional ruler of Awka.

“It is a criminal offence and any (of) such unlawful act in any part of the state would not be condoned by the Anambra State government, and the state will not hesitate to sanction the imposter according to the relevant Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra state 2007.”

The release came on the heels of the apprehension that gripped people of the town on Saturday morning, after some policemen sealed-off roads leading to Ndigwe’s palace to halt his New Yam celebration scheduled for the day.

Sources said the police men and military personnel chased everyone out of the palace, shooting canisters of teargas at youths who had attended the event.

“There was pandemonium when they started shooting, and a lot of people ran away, while many youths sustained injuries, “ they said.

Some journalists who were invited to the event were stopped by the security team from accessing the venue claiming to be acting on orders from above.

Sunday Sun gathered that the sealing of the celebration may not be unconnected to the tussle over the traditional stool of the town.

Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu II of Awka, was crowned the traditional ruler and issued a certificate of recognition by the state government, but was purportedly deposed by some influential members of the community.

In his place, they crowned Ndigwe, who immediately assumed the position of the monarch of the kingdom, causing the subjects to be divided. While some members of the community supported Ndigwe as their monarch, others supported Nwosu.

Efforts made to hear from the embattled monarch proved futile as he was said to be at a meeting and could not speak.