Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is tension in Egbemo-Angalabiri community, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, following the abduction of the acting paramount ruler by some armed youths demanding his resignation.

According to reports, about 100 armed youths led by some ex-militants leaders stormed the meeting venue of the community leadership and ordered the acting paramount ruler Chief Ayakurai Gometi to resign his position before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

Community sources that spoke on condition of anonymity said the armed youths have vowed to forcefully dethrone the traditional ruler if he failed to tender his letter of resignation. It was gathered that while the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman was forced to resign, the acting paramount ruler was taken hostage and kept incommunicado.

The CDC Chairman, Mr. Paul Tebes, condemned the action of the youths, describing it as disrespectful and unlawful, and called on security agencies to intervene and bring the perpetrators to book to avoid a total breakdown of law and order in the area.

According to sources in the community, security agencies have waded into the crisis and called for dialogue to resolve the lingering power tussle in the community.