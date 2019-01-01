Tension in Benin over suspected armed robber’s killing

Tony Osauzo, Benin

There is tension in Benin City following the killing of a middle-aged man around King’s Square (Ring Road) by policemen believed to be attached to the Oba Market police station.

According to a police source, the man was a suspected armed robber who had been on the wanted list of the police and who allegedly coordinated early-morning robberies after the New Year, when mobile phones were stolen from several persons.

The killing has however, raised concerns as members of the public believed the victim was innocent.

Consequently, the approach routes to the Oba Market Police station were barricaded for fear of reprisal attacks.

‎It was learnt that one of the two girls found with deceased had been arrested as an accomplice, following the alleged recovery of some of stolen phones from her.

“She has been transferred to the anti-robbery squad in the state command for further interrogation. The body of the victim has being deposited in the mortuary; he has been wanted by the police,” the police source said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, to investigate the incident because of the outrage the shooting had generated.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “The governor has asked the police CP to thoroughly investigate the incident and assured that anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

“The governor is disturbed by the incident and wants a clear report on what actually transpired and the condition under which the reported shooting took place,” Osagie said.

He said the Obaseki’s administration had prioritised the security of life and property with the huge investment in the state’s security architecture and trust fund, launched recently, and would stop at nothing to get to the root of the incident.

“The governor has urged the police commissioner to investigate the incident thoroughly. I am confident that we will have the true picture of what transpired after the investigation. I can assure you that the state government will take a decisive action on the matter,” Osagie added.