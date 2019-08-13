Palpable tension has gripped Chinese authorities over the death of a Nigerian pastor in the hands of security personnel.

Daily Sun gathered that Pastor Joseph Nwachueze, from Anambra State, was chased to his death by Chinese security operatives over immigration formalities.

Sources said the Chinese security personnel, in an attempt to capturing the fleeing Nigerian pastor, used a security gadget that illuminates light on him, in order to demobilse him.

It was gathered that the security gadget made the pastors numb, leading to his fall, which eventually led to his death.

Daily Sun gathered that on hearing of the death of her husband, the pastor’s wife fainted, and thereby making the situation more precarious.

In anger, Nigerians living in China tried to mobilse and attack the offices of the security agency, causing fears and anxiety in the country. In his effort to calm Nigerians down, the president of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China chapter, Mr. Fetus Mbisiogu, when contacted on phone, appealed to Nigerians not to take the law into their hands. He advised them to remain calm, while giving assurance that the Nigerian authorities were on top of the natter.

Daily Sun gathered that the Chinese security authorities are highhanded in dealing with Nigerians over immigration matter.