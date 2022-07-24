From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension on Sunday in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where unknown gunmen allegedly attacked a police station, killing three officers.

Community sources said the hoodlums came in their numbers and overwhelmed operatives at the station.

But authorities of the state police command said the hoodlums did not attack the station.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the killing of the officers by the hoodlums, said they were attacked while responding to a distressed call.

Edafe in a recorded voice message to our correspondent in Asaba via WhatsApp, said one of the suspects has been arrested.

“Today (Sunday) at about 4.40 hours of the early morning, men of Okpanam Division while responding to a distressed call, were ambushed by unknown persons, unknown armed hoodlums. And they killed three of our personnel.

“The command has been able to arrest one of the suspects who is helping us with useful information.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on members of the public with useful information to avail us with it.

“We are doing our best and in no time, the remaining suspects would be arrested and brought to book,” he stated.