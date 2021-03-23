From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Irate youths in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Tuesday went on rampage following the alleged murder of a middle-aged man identified as Ebeni by suspected cultists.

The rampaging youths destroyed some motorcycles and tricycles as well as damaged a police patrol van.

They accused the police patrol team that was on hand to restore normalcy of shooting one of the protesters, one Edafe in the process.

As a result, schools and markets in the community have been shut.

Trouble started when the gun wielding cultists stormed the home of their target, and opened fire on him, killing him instantly.

The shooting occurred at the compound near the police post in the community, at about 4.am.

A community source said Ebeni was killed over rival clash between members of Aye and Dominion cult groups.

Contacted in Asaba, actin Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the murder of the victim by suspected cultists but denied police shooting anyone in the community.