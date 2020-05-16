“People try to take advantage of situ- ations like this to cause pain,” he said. “I can sincerely tell you that our youths were not part of the destruction of Fulani settlement. It could have come from our enemies so that government can use that as an excuse to start chasing our youths. So we are not aware of the burning of the settlement. We only saw and read about it in the media that Okpanam people killed ten Fulani. It is not true. We are very peaceful and law-abiding citizens, no matter the level of provocation. We are very innocent. Our cry is that we lost our brother, a gallant man. I think he was the best security man we have in Okpanam. We are at pains, and we are calling on the relevant authorities to come to our aid. There is insecurity.

Relationship between the Fulani and natives He maintained that the bushes around the town are no longer safe, noting that there is, at the moment, mass exodus of Okpanam tenants as a result of the murder. He called on the Federal government to provide security for the community. Asked about the kind of relationship that exists between the Fulani and the natives, he affirmed that they have a very good and cordial relationship with the Fulani settlers, noting that “we exchange pleasantries, and their women sell kunu to us, and we enjoy the drink. We are one Nigeria; we are brothers, and we never had any bad intention by keeping them. We are aware that the community gave them acres of land for their settlement; they are our friends and brothers.” Lawyer to the Fulani vows to pursue justice to the end Meanwhile, inhabitants of the razed Fulani settlement have vowed to legally pursue their case to a logical conclusion, adding that the arson has further exposed them to insecurity and inclement weather. Speaking through their legal counsel, Mohammed Elunor, they described the mob action as unfortunate, noting that in criminal matters, there is no vicarious liability. He insisted that it was a bogus allegation that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for killings and kidnappings. “Mr. A will not commit an offence and you punish Mr. B,” he argued. “If there was a kidnapping incident within Okpanam community, it is not sufficient for them to now identify the Fulani settlement and destroy their property; it is not good at all.” He explained further: “The allegation that the kidnappers are from the settlement and that the people are shielding them is too bogus. It is not correct. Relating kidnapping to the Fulani tribe is not peculiar to Okpanam; it is some- thing that is happening in most rural areas in Nigeria.” Elunor who was instrumental to the negotiations that led to the Fulani acquisition of the settlement, said: “I participated in the negotiation that gave birth to this place as Fulani settlement. They paid money to the owners of this land before they were given the place. They have been here for about three years. I know them very well. They are not criminals. Some of them were born here. “That some youths who are Fulani involved themselves in kidnappings does not mean that every Fulani you see now is a criminal. If somebody commits an offence, it will be better for us to look for that person and arrest him and punish him. If not, all these things will go round in cycles. By the time there is kidnapping, they would pounce on the Fulani settlers who are rent-paying tenants and set their houses ablaze.” He warned: “We should know the probable consequence, what it may result into. And it is not good for this country. You destroy somebody’s property; the person is not happy. It is likely that the person may want to revenge. If he revenges, you will come back again, and there will be disorderliness; it is not too good. So being their lawyer, I have taken time to talk to them that they should not take the laws into their hands. We have written a petition to the Commissioner of Police in the state to fish out those who came here to set the place ablaze.” Police promise full investigation Reacting to the development, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, promised that investigation was ongoing. He added that operatives were looking at the issues from different perspectives rather from a narrow angle. Although he said no arrest has been made as at the time he was contacted, he noted that his men have broadened the horizon of their investigation, expressing the hope that very soon, anyone involved in any crime within the troubled community would be tracked down. Spouse provides a disturbing angle to the story In the meantime, the kidnapped housewife and her 20-year-daughter have since regained their freedom. This followed payment of undis- closed ransom after about 24 hours in captivity. Husband and father of the victims, Monday Enegesele, a retiree, confirmed their release to our correspondent in Asaba. He said although the victims were not tortured by their hostage-takers, he sustained head injury when he resisted abduction on that fateful night. His story: “I was at home when I put on my generator set. After some minutes, the it went off. My daughter went to check and saw some people with gun. Before then, she had informed me that the water had suddenly stopped running. When I opened the front door to check what was happening, they pointed a gun at me and threatened to kill me if I made a noise. I grabbed the first one but the second one used his gun to hit me on the head. I pushed away the one I was holding and ran and start shouting for help. But before help could come they marched my wife and daughter away.” Enegesele said that the hoodlums later established contact with him and demanded for a ransom. This was paid after some negotiation, before his wife and daughter could breathe an air of freedom. Asked what tribe he thinks the kidnappers comes from since he had confrontation with them, he said they spoke Hausa/Fulani during the operation “When I confronted them, they spoke like Fulani people,” he said. “I did not understand their language. They were speaking the language among themselves but they used English to communicate with me,” he added.