From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Influx of suspected illegal gold miners from the northern part of the country into Dagbala and Uneme-Erhurun in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State is said to be causing tension in the two communities.

Daily Sun learnt that residents have been apprehensive and living in fear following the arrival of strange faces into the communities. A resident also alleged an increase in cases of crime.

“Recently, containers of sophisticated arms and dynamites have been imported into the communities at night by these miners without any community member knowing about it. Dagbala has been overrun by ‘foreigners’ who lure women into marriages and amorous relationships. Besides, kidnapped victims of suspected criminal herdsmen at Okpella and Atte- Sasaro along Auchi-Igarra road are allegedly taken to the forest at Dagbala,” said the source who preferred to remain anonymous.

Chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, Don Umoru, in his reaction, however, said all mining activities in the community had been suspended following a resolution of a security meeting of the council.

“We have just risen from a security council meeting now with the Dagbala community, traditional rulers and security chiefs. We have put a stop to all the activities going on in Dagbala, we have issued an ultimatum that they should stop all their activities. We are inviting the miners and the owners of the land for a meeting where we will look at the issues. We have put a stop to all their activities.”