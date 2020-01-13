Tony Osauzo, Benin

The alleged killing of an 11-year-old boy by suspected herdsmen has reportedly raised tension in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, after a herdsman was said to have been killed in retaliation.

‎Trouble was said to have started on Sunday when the boy who had gone to the bush to pick firewood was reportedly found slaughtered by suspected herdsmen.

According to ‎witnesses, the boy’s relatives from Delta State then mobilised and went after the herders, killing one of them in the process.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Owan West Local Government council, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, appealed for calm in the community.

‎He said he has informed by the state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and also requested for reinforcement if the need arose.

‎”There is need for everybody to remain peaceful and calm in the community. I have personally spoken to the Odibiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ero Aleburu, on the need to mobilise his people to ensure there is no more casualty.

‎”I have also spoken and mobilised the security apparatus in the local government to ensure they it is on standby to forestall further crisis.

“Thank God the security agencies quickly moved in, and in conjunction with the Odibiado and the people of Sobe, calm was restored‎.

‎”This is why I am appealing to all for calm, that people should be refrained from further violence, as violence will not do the community or anybody good,” Ilaboya said.