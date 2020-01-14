Tony Osauzo, Benin

The killing of an 11-year-old boy by suspected herdsmen has raised tension in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, following the killing of a herdsman in retaliation.

Trouble was said to have started on Sunday when the boy, who had gone to the bush to pick firewood, was found slaughtered by herdsmen.

According to witnesses, the boy’s relations from Kwale in Delta State mobilised and went after the herders, killing one of them in the process.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, appealed for calm in the community.

He said he has informed the state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and also requested for reinforcement, if the need arises.

“There is need for everybody to remain peaceful and calm in the community. I have personally spoken to the Odibiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ero Aleburu, on the need to mobilize his people to ensure there is no more casualty.

“I have also spoken and mobilised the security apparatus in the local government to ensure they are on standby to forestall further crisis.

“Thank God the security agencies quickly moved in, and in conjunction with the Odibiado and the people of Sobe, calm was restored.”