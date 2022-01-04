From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of Nguru community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday engaged in a peaceful protest against the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Linus Obayi.

The inscriptions on playcards carried by the over 500 protesters included: “Igwe Linus Obayi must go,” “We want Nguru Town Union or nothing,” “Governor Ugwuanyi, we know you for your uprightness come to our rescue,” “Obayi, why are you against the development of Nguru community?” “Obayi stop selling our community land,” among others.\

Some of the protesters who spoke with newsmen, said the protest was to show the community’s dissatisfaction on how the monarch had refused the community to have a Town Union executives since four years that he was coronated as the tradiMr. Tony Onyishi, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the absence of town union had stalled development and denied the community representation in many occasions in Nsukka Local Government and Enugu State in general.

“It’s unfortunate that series of efforts to install town union executives have been scuttled and frustrated by the traditional ruler. The town union executives elected by the community last year have not been allowed to function by Obayi.

“The traditional ruler said that unless the community allowed him to select those that would be members of the Town union there would not peace in the town.

The community is using the protest to pass vote of no confidence on the traditional ruler.

“The traditional ruler should allow the will of the people to pravill but if he continues with what he is doing,the community will have no option than to envoke relevant laws and seek for his removal as the traditional ruler of Nguru community,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also speaking Mr. Ike Onyishi, Head of Department, Psychology UNN, described Obayi refusal to allow the union to operate in Nguru as an act against the will and wishes of the people.

“Other communities in Nsukka town like: Achara, Umukashi, Nru, among others have town unions, I don’t know why Nguru own will be an exception.

“Igwe should allow those the community elected as town union members to function or else,the ommunity will be forced to ask Enugu State Government to remove him as the traditional ruler of the community,” he said.

Also speaking Mr Uchenna Ugwu, the President General town union elect in Nguru community said since April last year, he and other members were elected, Obayi refused to recognize them.

According to Ugwu, Obayi said the only town union he would recognized and allow to work was the one he selected by himself.

“The constitution of Nguru community give 10 villages and two satellite towns the power to elect two people that will represent them in Nguru town union.

“There is no place in the constitution that says the traditional ruler should select those that will be members of the town union,” he said.