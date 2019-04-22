Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than ten persons were confirmed dead after a car rammed into a procession of Christian youths (mostly Boys Brigade members) who were on an Easter rally Sunday midnight in Gombe metropolis.

Daily Sun gathered early Monday morning that the youths were on their usual Easter rally in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave when an unidentified NSCDC and his Police friend came across them during the procession at Alheri Junction, Biu Road, Gombe.

Chairman of the Gombe State Battalion Brigade of the Boys Brigade (BB), Isaac Kwadang told reporters that he received information about the incident around 11:30 pm Sunday night.

According to him, the alleged civil Defense officer, though not on official duty, met the procession while passing and after exchanging words with the youths, he passed them but off his car’s full light and ran into them from behind killing eight on the spot injuring over thirty.

He stated further that the youths chased the security officers, caught them and mobbed them to death. He said though it wasn’t easy calming the youths down, they are still prevailing on the youths against further confrontation.

The chief medical director of the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Shuaibu Muazu confirmed that some dead bodies from the incident have been deposited in the hospital.