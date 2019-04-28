George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Palpable tension has enveloped Umuezeorji Awaka in Mbutu Ukwu autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Council area of Imo state following the destruction and burning of St. Maxwell Standard Mortuary belonging to Mr. Adimchi Maxwell Ugwumba Onwusukwu by youths of the community. No fewer than 15 corpses deposited at the morgue are presently exposed to the vagaries of the whether. The youths had also proceeded to destroy all the caskets that were displayed at the premises of the morgue threatening, to deal ruthlessly with the proprietor should he insist on operating the said morgue within their community.

Sunday Sun learnt that in 2016 that the St. Maxwell Standard Mortuary had been allegedly attacked by the youths, which had resulted in a lawsuit by the proprietor against one Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu and eight others at the High Court Aboh Mbaise.