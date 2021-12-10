From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Atta community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state is gripped by fear, following the murder of the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Edwin Azike by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the traditional ruler was earlier abducted on Thursday only for his body to be found at the market square of the community on Friday morning.

According to the source, four persons from the community also lost their lives during the abduction of the monarch.

He said: “His lifeless body was dumped at the market square and the villagers discovered it this morning. He was kidnapped on Thursday and thereafter, the community was invaded which led to the killing of four persons.”

Also confirming the report ,the chairman of Traditional Rulers Council/ Community Policing in the state, Eze Emma Okeke, said that monarchs in the state were saddened by the killing of the royal father.

He described the killing of Azike as an abomination and that the council was on Friday morning informed of the killing of the traditional ruler.

“Traditional rulers are not politicians, we are only custodians of the culture of our people. We were informed on Thursday when he was kidnapped, only for him to be found dead, this morning.

“We have received the sad news about the killing of Eze Edwin Azike. This is an abominable in Igbo culture. I don’t know why traditional rulers are being hunted like this. ”

The police Public Relations Officer , PPRO in Imo state, Micheal Abattam, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Recall that same Thursday another traditional ruler, Damian Nwaigwe of Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise council area of the State was abducted in his palace.

