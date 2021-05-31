From Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Gunmen, alleged to be in military uniform, yesterday shot dead an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State.

Following the assassination, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to immediately bring the killers to justice.

The youths gave the governor two weeks to carry out the investigation or risk being declared persona non grata across the entire northern soil.

NYCN National President, Isah Abubakar, in a statement said: “It is so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South East. Imo State government must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continuous killing of northerners and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.”

It said government should take note that it would not allow the killers of Gulak go unpunished, stressing that the governor, who is the chief security officer, must bring those involved in the assassination to justice.

The group urged the Federal Government to rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property and act appropriately to avoid the current situation from escalating to a civil war.

Buhari outraged, says resources’ll be deployed to fish out perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over “the heinous murder” of Gulak.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari vowed that resources would be deployed to fish out the perpetrators.

“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”

President Buhari expressed his “deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country.”

A source told Daily Sun that Gulak was killed along Obiangwu community near the Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Airport, Ngor Okpala, Owerri.

He was reportedly double crossed by the gunmen while driving from Enyiogugu Mbaise area towards the airport in a Camry car marked Texas BFT 2150 and shot twice in the head. He was said to have died on the spot.

The gunmen reportedly fled immediately and abandoned him and his car.

Gulak, former political adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan, and former speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, headed the committee that conducted the controversial APC governorship primary in Imo State in 2019 that saw the emergence of Governor Uzodimma as the party candidate.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Imo State Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement said bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked Gulak and two others on their way to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri and killed him in the process.

The state police command said the APC chieftain left his room at Protea Hotel, Owerri without informing the police and other security agencies in the state of his movement.

“Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as tactical and special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and arrest perpetrators,” the police said.