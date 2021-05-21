From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Palpable tension has now enveloped the community of Ejemekuru, in Oguta council area of area, as soldiers attached to the 34 Artilery Brigade Obinze, Owerri, allegedly shot dead two members of the community’s vigilante.

The two vigilante members were said to have been shot dead early hours of yesterday morning, while on watch duty in community by the newly deployed soldiers to the state.

President General of Ejemekwuru Autonomous Community, Sir, Kyrian Igwubuike, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the the two vigilante members were on community watch.

Igwebuike lamented the soldiers had killed the victims while on community watch alongside members of the (community police).

He further disclosed that the newly deployed soldiers had shot dead the vigilante members without any provocation.

He said the soldiers had stormed the camp of the vigilante and opened fire on them killing two, while the rest scampered for safety.

When contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer of 34 Artilery Brigade, Obinze, Lt. Babatunde Subairo, denied knowledge of the incident.

But, Igwebuike said that he has officially reported the incident to the Artilery Brigade, DSS, the office of DPO of Oguta Division, on who directed that the corpses should be deposited at the morgue.