Residents of Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State have fled their homes over fear of reprisal by Fulani herdsmen.

A source told Daily Sun that there was apprehension that herders might avenge the killing of two cows by indigenes of the community.

An eyewitness disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the farmland of an indigene with their cattle at about 1pm, destroying the crops.

An angry farmer from Umunjam, on seeing the damage done to his crops shot two of the cows before reporting the incident to the community.

When the community thought the incident might have been quelled, the herdsmen in anger hid themselves in the farms until a hunter and his wife showed up at about 6 pm.

On sighting the hunter with a gun, they abducted him and his wife and seized his gun in the process.

The hunter popularly known as Eze, who was later released with another hunter, alerted the youths, who as at press time had chased the herdsmen away and mount vigil to avert reprisal.

However, when the police from Ogbaku division was contacted, they searched for the herdsmen in vain before leaving the scene. Daily Sun was told that youths of the community were not leaving any stone unturned as they condoned off the entire community awaiting possible reprisal attack by the herdsmen.