From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Palpable tension and anxiety has enveloped Umuaghara village in Alulu autonomous community in Ngor – Okpala council area of Imo State following the killing of a woman at her farm.

The victim Uwalu Justina from Umunwadi village in Alulu autonomous community but married to Nwankworji Oke of Umuaghara village was on Sunday evening murdered and later buried by her assailant who subsequently buried in her own indigenous farm land .

A source in the community who preferred anonymity told Daily Sun that the community was thrown into confusion last Sunday evening when the deceased was found in a shallow grave in her own village farm land .

He said: ” The entire Alulu community was thrown into confusion last Sunday evening when it discovered that Justina Uwalu who had gone to her farm in Umuaghara village was killed by her assailant who now took her corpse to go and bury in a farm land in Umunwadi which was her village before she married to Oke Nwankworji of Umuaghara village both in Alulu Autonomous community.”

Also, a relative of the deceased who simply identified herself as Nneka ,disclosed said that the deceased had to a close by farm on that fateful day and when she failed to return the children went to the farm only to see her clothes and sandals on the farm without her.

Alarmed at their discovery they promptly reported to the Villagers who now went into the said farm on thorough search only to find the corpse buried in a shallow grave deceased ‘s maiden community ‘ s farm land about a 1000 Metres away from where was murdered and exhumed the body back to the family.

She also disclosed that the suspected Family member of the deceased who had allegedly vowed to eliminate the deceased had fled the community with his family upon the discovery of the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, the Ngor-Okpala Police Division which confirmed the incident disclosed that investigation is ongoing.