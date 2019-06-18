Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Residents of Jalingo were scampering for safety last night as armed herdsmen struck again burning down villages around the metropolis and shooting sporadically.

Our correspondent reports that the residents were running around last night as the attackers invaded villages around the suburbs.

One of the fleeing residents, Mrs Esther, told our correspondent that after the previous attack, she had “returned home because of the assurances by the police that normalcy had returned only for the terrorists to return and start shooting sporadically and killing people at will.

“This is most unfortunate. I don’t even know where to go to right now.”

As at the time of filing this report, the situation was still too chaotic to ascertain the actual state of things as people were a lot more concerned about their safety while the shooting went on.