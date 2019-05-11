Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Palpable tension has enveloped Kano following the decision of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to appoint four new first class emirs barely 24 hours after signing into law a hurriedly passed bill breaking the Kano Emirate Council into five, a move many see as an attempt to deplete Emir Lamido Sanusi’s influence.

Yesterday, the Kano State High Court granted a group of PDP lawmakers in the state House of Assembly an order restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from implementing the breakup of Kano Emirate. Also yesterday, at least five influential Islamic clerics in the Ganduje government resigned their appointment, just as the governor approved the appointment of new emirs for the newly created four emirates.

The matter immediately took a political dimension with the Peoples Democratic Party members in the House saying that the additional four emirates were not properly created, accusing the All Progressives Congress majority of disregarding extant parliamentary procedures.

Two PDP House members, including the minority leader, Rabiu Sule Gwarzo told Saturday Sun they obtained a court order against the new emirates on Friday afternoon. He said the House was not properly convened before the law was hurriedly passed on Wednesday. The court order sighted by Saturday Sun was signed by Hon. Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano state high court no.17, Ungogo Judicial Division. While Gwarzo is the plaintiff in the suit, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Kano House of Assembly, Clerk of the House, Governor Ganduje, State Attorney General and Government printer were joined as defendants.

After granting the restraining order against the defendants, the judge adjourned the matter to May 15, 2019 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The court also ordered the defendants to halt the publication and release of the law amended on May 8th 2019, namely Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) ( Amendment) Law 2019 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. It also restrained the defendants from appointing and or recognizing any purported Emir under Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) ( Amendment) Law 2019 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court specifically restrained the state government from giving a staff of office or appointing anyone whatsoever as Emir of Gaya Emirate, Emir of Bichi Emirate, Emir of Rano Emirate and Emir of Karaye Emirate pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Speaking to Saturday Sun by telephone, Hon Rabiu Sule Gwarzo explained that he went to court on behalf of himself and the five members of his party in the House.

He explained that the House rules and regulations were violated substantially in the passage of the controversial bill by the Kano State House of Assembly adding that in the light of the breaches they decided to approach the court to stop the action so far.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed emirs include: Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya; Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila; Emir of Karaye, Dr. Alhaji Ibrahim ll and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, is a son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. Their turbaning ceremony is already slated for today, Saturday May 11, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba confirmed the appointment of the new traditional rulers in a telephone interview with Saturday Sun It was gathered the Emir designates met with the governor at the Government House on Thursday night, where they were formally informed of the intention to appoint them to the exalted positions. All of them accepted the offer, except for Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who sought for time to reflect on the offer. It was gathered that he eventually accepted the office on Friday.

The Commissioner said that the new Emirs would receive their letters of appointment on Saturday at the Sani Abacha Stadium while adding that he was not aware of any order of a Kano State High Court barring the ceremony from taking place as scheduled or restraining the appointments of the new monarchs.